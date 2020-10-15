we can be heroes
All the Photos of David Bowie You Could Possibly Ever Need
Published October 15, 2020
The most noteworthy collection of David Bowie images ever accumulated is here with David Bowie: Icon: The Definitive Photographic Collection from ACC Art Books. The anthology, which was published in conjunction with the 5th-year anniversary of Bowie’s death, features photos by over 25 photographers including Terry O’Neill, Justin de Villeneuve, Norman Parkinson, Mick Rock, Geoff MacCormack, and Masayoshi Sukita. Each contributor gives an inside look at what it was like to work with the late artist. With snapshots from album covers, performances, and rarely seen private and candid moments, the photos pay great homage to one of the most influential performers of all time. The collection follows Bowie’s evolution from his early days in Beckenham, England to touring around the world. Whether you want to own the book as a collector’s item or display it on your coffee table, this definitive work is a tribute fit for an icon.
