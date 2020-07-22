Thirstory: The Timeless Allure of Alec Baldwin

Welcome to Thirstory, where we whet your appetite with pages from the Interview archive that were almost too hot to print. This week, we revisit Alec Baldwin and the comic’s October 1989 cover feature.

After seven years since its final episode aired, 30 Rock returned to television airwaves last week with what was being dubbed 30 Rock: A One-Time Special. The hour-long episode reunited fans with the behind-the-scenes hijinks of the TGS crew, including Tina Fey’s Liz Lemon, Tracy Morgan’s Tracy Jordan, and the fictional NBC overlord Jack Donaghy portrayed by Alec Baldwin.

Sporting tennis whites and a suntan, Baldwin as Donaghy looked as fetching as ever on the revival—reacquainting viewers with his devilishly handsome looks that are just as enthralling as his character’s personality.

Looking back on the actor’s appearance on Interview’s October 1989 cover, not much has changed in the three decades that have passed. Sure, the funny man is now a silver fox, but he’s aging like a fine wine. As the eldest of a famously attractive band of brothers, and the uncle to Hailey Bieber, you don’t need 23andMe to tell you that good genes are in Baldwin’s bloodline. And while 30 Rock is on the Mount Rushmore of single-camera sitcoms, the real reunion we’re interested in is one with the Baldwin family photo albums, specifically whichever one this snapshot came from.