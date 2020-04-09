At just 17-years-old, renforshort is the first to admit that she doesn’t yet have it all figured out. So for her debut EP, teenage angst, the Canadian musician, whose real name is Lauren Isenberg, folded the experiences of her friends into her own to build songs about thwarted love and the unique pressures that accompany coming of age in a hyper-connected world. Blending snappy electro-pop with alternative rock flourishes, she recently signed with Geffen Records, the same label that once shepherded one of her biggest influences, Nirvana, into the spotlight. “Signing a record deal was beyond,” she says. “It was a long process after we got the offer, but it was an easy decision for me. We celebrated with a little get-together at my house. My dad bought a bottle of Dom Pérignon that I couldn’t even drink, so I think it was just his excuse to buy it. He wrote me a little card, though, which was such a “him” move. Maybe in a couple of years, when I’m legal, I can celebrate again.”

