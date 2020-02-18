Don’t Put Your Hat on Julia Fox’s Bed

Julia Fox, the crown jewel of Uncut Gems, is incredibly superstitious. Her list ranges from the generic (eating lentils on New Year’s Eve) to the esoteric (no hat on the bed, no purse on the floor). In the latest installment of our YouTube channel, she rattles off her biggest superstitions, breaks down her hairdryer addiction, and recalls her most embarrassing memory. So the next time someone asks why you chant “Rabbit, rabbit” on the first of every month, just say Julia Fox told you to.

