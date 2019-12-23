Before taking aim at Hollywood, Eliza Scanlen appeared on Australia’s everlasting soap opera Home and Away. And after holding her own opposite Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson in the haunting HBO miniseries Sharp Objects, the 20-year-old Sydney native, who recently wrote and directed the short film Mukbang, is enjoying a breakout winter, starring as Beth March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women remake and as Mayella Ewell in Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird. “I’m old enough to have a healthy separation from the toxic parts of the internet, but young enough to understand the deep effect it can have on young people. My movie is about a young girl who comes across mukbang [the bizarre, sometimes erotic online trend of recording oneself eating], and through this phenomenon comes to terms with her own developing sexuality.”

This article appears in the Winter 2019 issue of Interview magazine. Subscribe here.

———

Hair: Rubi Jones at Julian Watson Agency using Bumble & Bumble.

Makeup: Grace Ahn at Julian Watson Agency using Chancel Les Beiges.

Fashion Assistant: Dominic Dopico.