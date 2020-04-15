Diana Silvers Is Living Every Office Fanatic’s Dream

Last summer, Diana Silvers was cleaning the air vents in her Brooklyn apartment when she got clipped in the head by a ceiling fan. The accident left her with a concussion, and some new material. A few weeks later, during an audition for the upcoming Netflix comedy Space Force, the 22-year-old actor told the story to help calm her nerves. “I did a miniature standup routine about it,” she says. The tactic worked: “I didn’t pee myself, and I didn’t pass out.” Silvers had reason to be tense. Space Force comes from the minds of Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, whose last team-up, NBC’s beloved sitcom The Office, delighted a generation of teenagers who can recite whole episodes by heart, Silvers included. “I’ve seen the entire series, like, eight times,” she says. Their new show stars Carell as a four-star general who, at the behest of a Twitter-happy American president seeking galactic dominance, forms the titular agency on a remote military base in Colorado. Silvers plays Carell’s disgruntled teenage daughter. “A lot of her arc,” she says, “is figuring out who she wants to be.”

Silvers grew up in Brentwood, California, the fifth of six siblings and a self-described band geek who practiced the cello before being discovered on Instagram by IMG in 2015. Her time as a model, which has included appearances in Vogue and on Stella McCartney’s Fall/Winter 2019 runway, was sidelined when she enrolled in NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts to pursue acting. When a family emergency brought her back to Los Angeles, Silvers decided to focus entirely on acting.

First, there was Booksmart, Olivia Wilde’s hilarious and heartwarming paean to female friendship, in which she played the seemingly unattainable cool girl who gets puked on by her costar Kaitlyn Dever in a memorably awkward bathroom hookup. (For the freaks out there, the ejecta was a mix of baby food, oatmeal, and applesauce.) “Kaitlyn would always apologize,” says Silvers. “I was like, ‘Dude, you’re so fine. This is the dream.’” Then there was the Octavia Spencer–led Blumhouse horror flick Ma, playing the shy new girl in town. Next year, she will appear as a competitive ballerina in the drama Birds of Paradise, a role that Silvers, who used to play tennis, could relate to. Sort of. “I don’t think any of the characters I’ve played so far have been totally me,” she says. “I play myself every day, and I’m terrible at it.”

