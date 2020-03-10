Back to the ’80s

By
Photography Ilya Lipkin
Stylist Victoria Sekrier

Published March 10, 2020

Ilya Lipkin

Tights (worn throughout) by Falke. Shoes by Versace.

Photographer Ilya Lipkin brings Meghan Roche back to the ’80s with a power suit shoot styled by Victoria Sekrier. That means shoulder pads, baby! (Don’t worry, they left the Reaganomics and legwarmers at home.)

Ilya Lipkin

Jacket, Skirt, Earrings, Ring, and Shoes by Balenciaga.

Meghan Roche

This Spread: Dress by Balmain. Left: Vintage Earrings from New York Vintage Inc. Opposite: Earrings by Moschino Couture.

Meghan Roche

Jacket and Pants by Marine Serre. Bikini Top by Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Vintage earrings from New York Vintage Inc. Tights by Isadora. Shoes by Nicholas Kirkwood.

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Interview magazine. Subscribe here.

———

Model: Meghan Roche at IMG NY
Hair: Tamas Tuzes using Bumble & Bumble at L’Atelier NYC
Makeup: Asami Matusda at Artlist NY
Casting: Calvin Wilson at Establishment Casting
Production: Carly Hoff at Webber Represents
Digital Technician: Nick Barr
Photography Assistants: Jimi Franklin and Ian Hoogenboom
Fashion Assistant:Brianna Bicking
Hair Assistant: Karla Serrano
Production Assistant: Alfonso Graham

Related posts

March 9, 2020

A New Wave Fashion Fantasy with Model Puma Rose

Read more

Art by Jack Vhay.

March 6, 2020

What the Interview Editors Would Carry Inside the Giant Telfar Bag

Read more
March 5, 2020

The Last True Bohemian: Mark Bozek and Ruben Toledo On The Extraordinary Life of Bill Cunningham

Read more
© 2020 Interview Magazine. All Rights Reserved.