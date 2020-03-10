Back to the ’80s
By Interview
Photography Ilya Lipkin
Stylist Victoria Sekrier
Published March 10, 2020
Photographer Ilya Lipkin brings Meghan Roche back to the ’80s with a power suit shoot styled by Victoria Sekrier. That means shoulder pads, baby! (Don’t worry, they left the Reaganomics and legwarmers at home.)
Model: Meghan Roche at IMG NY
Hair: Tamas Tuzes using Bumble & Bumble at L’Atelier NYC
Makeup: Asami Matusda at Artlist NY
Casting: Calvin Wilson at Establishment Casting
Production: Carly Hoff at Webber Represents
Digital Technician: Nick Barr
Photography Assistants: Jimi Franklin and Ian Hoogenboom
Fashion Assistant:Brianna Bicking
Hair Assistant: Karla Serrano
Production Assistant: Alfonso Graham