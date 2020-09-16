One Walk a Day

No studios? No models? No problem. When fashion shut down this summer, the stylist Victoria Sekrier took matters into her own hands. With the help of the photographer Lukas Wassmann, she captured her daily (cat) walks.

Model: Victoria Sekrier

Hair: Teiji Utsumi at Bryant Artists

Makeup: Elias Hove at D+V Management

Production: Total London

Manicure: Nickie Rhodes-Hill at David Artists