One Walk a Day

ByInterview Photography Lukas Wassmann Stylist Victoria Sekrier
Published September 16, 2020
Jacket by Isabel Marant. Hat by Lock & Co. Vintage Earrings by Chanel from Very Vintage.
No studios? No models? No problem. When fashion shut down this summer, the stylist Victoria Sekrier took matters into her own hands. With the help of the photographer Lukas Wassmann, she captured her daily (cat) walks.
Jacket, Shirt, and Skirt by Prada. Tie and Scarf by Budd. Vintage Earrings and Necklace by Givenchy from 4Element. Vintage Belt by Yves Saint Laurent from 4Element. Tights by Calzedonia. Shoes by Gianvito Rossi.
Dress and Earrings by Alexander McQueen. Tights by Calzedonia. Shoes by Gianvito Rossi.
Jacket by Balmain. Shirt by Hermes. Sunglasses by Bottega Veneta. Vintage Belt by Escada from 4Element.
Coat, Pants, Bow Tie, and Brooch by Chanel. Shirt by Celine by Hedi Slimane. Vintage Earrings by Givenchy from 4Element. Belt Stylist’s Own. Tights by Calzedonia. Shoes by Gucci.
Dress, Earrings, and Shoes by Balenciaga. Gloves by Gucci. Tights by Calzedonia. Shoes by Gianvito Rossi.
Coat by Proenza Schouler. Shirt by Emma Willis. Vintage Earrings by Givenchy from 4Element. Vintage Earrings (worn as brooch) by Chanel from 4Element. Vintage Belt by Christian Lacroix from 4Element. Tights by Emilio Cavallini. Shoes by Gianvito Rossi.
Coat and Dress by Bottega Veneta. Sunglasses by Linda Farrow. Vintage Earrings by Yves Saint Laurent from Very Vintage.
Jacket, Shirt, Skirt, Hat, Earrings, and Shoes by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
Top (outer layer) and Pants by Stella McCartney. Shirt (inner layer) by Emma Willis. Sunglasses by Balenciaga. Vintage Earrings and Necklace by Chanel from Very Vintage. Gloves by Ines. Shoes by Chanel.
Shirt, Skirt, and Hat by Givenchy. Vintage Belt and Earrings by Chanel from Very Vintage. Tights by Calzedonia. Shoes by Gucci.