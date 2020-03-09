A New Wave Fashion Fantasy with Model Puma Rose

By
Photography Rob Kulisek
Stylist Malaika Crawford

Published March 9, 2020

Rob Kulisek

Jacket by Loewe. Dress by Kwaiden Editions. Bra and Panties by Baserange. Socks by Fendi. Vintage shoes (worn throughout) from Cherry.

Malaika Crawford styles and Rob Kulisek photographs a New Wave look at the world through cherry-colored lenses.

———

Rob Kulisek

Shirt and Skirt by Chloé. Vintage leggings by Cherry.

Malaika Crawford

Skirt and Shorts by Dries Van Noten. Tights Stylist’s own.

Malaika Crawford

Dress by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Skirt by Junya Watanabe. Tights (worn throughout) by Pretty Polly.

Malaika Crawford

Shirt by Prada. Shorts by Laquan Smith Collection. Vintage medal (worn on shirt) by Cherry.

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Interview Magazine. Subscribe here.

———

Hair: Kazuto Shimomura using Bumble and Bumble
Makeup: Yui Ishibashi using Mac Cosmetics at De Facto
Casting: Calvin Wilson at Establishment Casting
Manicure: Kayo Higuchi at Bryan Bantry
Photography Assistant: Parker Bright
Fashion Assistant: Frederick Miller

