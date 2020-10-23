don't touch my hair

Jawara’s Latest Exhibition Is a Love Letter to Black Hair

Published October 23, 2020

Hairstylist Jawara is celebrating the beauty and complexity of Black hair through his latest virtual exhibition, “COARSE: The Edges of Black Ingenuity.” Hosted by Art Partner and on view until December 2020, the show features photographs of his work depicting Black and afro hairstyles as an art form. This exhibit is a fully virtual experience and attendees can navigate the exhibition space online just as they would in the real world. Some featured photographers are Tyler Mitchell, Kristin-Lee Moolman, Nadine Ijewere, and Kyle Weeks. Unpublished images by Oliver Hadlee Pearch are also on display. Jawara uses Black hair as a lens to explore culture, community, and personal identity. 

“It is my intention to use this platform to curate a storied journey of triumph through the power of our follicles,” Jawara says. “I was taught at a young age that ‘hair is strength’ by my mother, who hasn’t cut her hair in 43 years. I believe that the best way to convey this truth is through beauty.”

“I believe hair is a complex and multi-faceted subject to grasp. Especially when it comes to discussing Black hair. The narrative of Black hair is rooted in the art of storytelling. Essentially, every hairstyle tells a story.”

“Fortunately, hair is also a performative space, a space of creative freedom. We celebrate the Blackness of our legacy, history, present-day, and visions for our future through our illustrious hair.”

