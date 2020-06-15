Hedi Slimane’s Portait of a Performer II
By Alexa Lanza
Photography Hedi Slimane
Published June 15, 2020
When people think of Hedi Slimane, skinny black suits usually come to mind. The Creative Director of Celine has always had an affinity for music and culture. Throughout his career, he’s dressed musicians like Courtney Love, Mark Ronson, and Beck. During his tenure at Celine, Slimane has launched music-focused programs highlighting young, upcoming artists. This summer, Slimane has again turned his lens on some underground bands from the UK with a second installment of his photo series Portrait of a Performer. We reached out to each artist and asked them some questions from the writings of Andy Warhol.
———
JUNIOR COBINNAH
Lead vocalist and guitarist from the London band Malady Junior Cobbinah wishes he spoke French and admits NYC stirs his emotions.
INTERVIEW: Is there anything you regret not doing?
COBBINAH: I regret not learning French and not going to Ghana. Not keeping in touch with certain people and not listening to my mum when she cussed.
INTERVIEW: What was your first job?
COBBINAH: My first part-time job was a paper round. I ended up keeping stacks of newspapers in my bedroom after about a month because I felt like I was being cucked by the paltry pay. My first full-time, high-earning job was selling food and drink at secondary school.
INTERVIEW: Why can’t it just be magic all the time?
COBBINAH: What’s David Blaine up to these days?
INTERVIEW: What do you love about New York City?
COBBINAH: I get emotional thinking about NYC. I’ve wanted to go back ever since I went in February. The subway, the vastness, the signs, the food, the places that don’t close until 4am on weekdays, the accent, the beach being close by, the grid system, the bridges, the variety of people, the only other city I’d ever want to live in.
INTERVIEW: Do you think Americans have good taste?
COBBINAH: Musically, not really. Food, yes and no. Clothes, sometimes, but Americans have a tendency to do up pick n’ mix with a load of brands and chuck it on just because it’s a brand. Politically, no, but when the party system is rigged against any real progressiveness due to the powers that be, it’s not hard to see why. In general, no. I’d still want to live in New York City, though.
———
OLLIE-DIXON
Born in Brighton, Ollie Dixon plays guitar and sings vocals for the UK band Laundrette. Although he regrets not learning the piano, he might be able to give you a haircut.
INTERVIEW: Is there anything you regret not doing?
DIXON: Not learning the piano. If you get the opportunity to learn an instrument don’t neglect it.
INTERVIEW: Showers or baths?
DIXON: Showers.
INTERVIEW: What was your first job?
DIXON: A hair salon assistant and flirting with elderly people.
INTERVIEW: What do you love about New York City?
DIXON: The sheer dedication of those guys who sell fake mixtapes on the street.
INTERVIEW: Who’s your dream date?
DIXON: Carly Rae Jepsen, Paul Feyerabend, or Tom Wolfe.
———
HUDDIE HAMPER
Huddie Hamper, the guitarist and singer of the UK band The Shadrocks, is born and raised in Medway, England. He has a penchant for workwear and was discovered in puke.
INTERVIEW: Is there anything you regret not doing?
HAMPER: No, just things I regret doing.
INTERVIEW: How were you discovered?
HAMPER: Facedown in a pile of vomit.
INTERVIEW: What kind of clothes do you like?
HAMPER: 1940s and ‘50s workwear, old military bits n’ bobs, Chelsea boots, a tweed jacket, and a beret.
INTERVIEW: What do you love about New York City?
HAMPER: They named a river after me.
INTERVIEW: Do you think Americans have good taste?
HAMPER: Not sure I’ve never tried one.
———
DANNY NEDELKO
Ukranian-born Danny Nedelko is the frontman for the band Heavy Lungs. He’s also working on his nerves and wants to dream more.
INTERVIEW: Do you dream?
NEDELKO: Not as often as I would like.
INTERVIEW: When do you get nervous?
NEDELKO: A lot of the time but I’m working on it.
INTERVIEW: Why can’t it just be magic all the time?
NEDELKO: Can’t have highs without the lows, innit, mate.
INTERVIEW: Are you interested in furniture?
NEDELKO: I’m a big admirer of the seminal work designed by Wim Rietveld and Dieter Rams, and a strong believer in the principles of modernism, which are so beautifully illustrated in the Bauhaus school of thinking.
INTERVIEW: How were you discovered?
NEDELKO: Still waiting to be.
———
ALEX EVANS
Who said laziness doesn’t help the creative process? Alex Evans thinks it lends a hand. Evans does vocals and plays bass in the UK post-punk band Lumer.
INTERVIEW: Who’s your dream date?
EVANS: Suki Waterhouse or Alexandra Savior. If either are reading, I just mean you.
INTERVIEW: What do you think about love?
EVANS: It doesn’t exist, unless with either Suki Waterhouse or Alexandra Savior. I truly am a romantic at heart with, unfortunately, now, a pessimistic approach to love.
INTERVIEW: What was your first job?
EVANS: I worked as a kitchen porter at a local pub which was god-awful and I was hated there due to my laid-back approach to work. I like to call my laziness a part of the creative process.
INTERVIEW: Do you think Americans have good taste?
EVANS: I have loved so many American artists and bands throughout the years who have amazing tastes. On the other hand, I’ve met American people I simply despise, as all they have a taste for is Mcdonalds and talking loud. Though before you boycott my band, I was once in love with an American who had amazing taste. America is filled with some taste but a lot of murderous cops.
INTERVIEW: Why can’t it just be magic all the time?
EVANS: Trust me when I say it can be magic all the time. All you need is a copy of The Magic Roundabout, Magical Mystery Tour, and a tab of acid.
