When people think of Hedi Slimane, skinny black suits usually come to mind. The Creative Director of Celine has always had an affinity for music and culture. Throughout his career, he’s dressed musicians like Courtney Love, Mark Ronson, and Beck. During his tenure at Celine, Slimane has launched music-focused programs highlighting young, upcoming artists. This summer, Slimane has again turned his lens on some underground bands from the UK with a second installment of his photo series Portrait of a Performer. We reached out to each artist and asked them some questions from the writings of Andy Warhol.

———

JUNIOR COBINNAH

Malady

Lead vocalist and guitarist from the London band Malady Junior Cobbinah wishes he spoke French and admits NYC stirs his emotions.

INTERVIEW: Is there anything you regret not doing?

COBBINAH: I regret not learning French and not going to Ghana. Not keeping in touch with certain people and not listening to my mum when she cussed.

INTERVIEW: What was your first job?

COBBINAH: My first part-time job was a paper round. I ended up keeping stacks of newspapers in my bedroom after about a month because I felt like I was being cucked by the paltry pay. My first full-time, high-earning job was selling food and drink at secondary school.

INTERVIEW: Why can’t it just be magic all the time?

COBBINAH: What’s David Blaine up to these days?

INTERVIEW: What do you love about New York City?

COBBINAH: I get emotional thinking about NYC. I’ve wanted to go back ever since I went in February. The subway, the vastness, the signs, the food, the places that don’t close until 4am on weekdays, the accent, the beach being close by, the grid system, the bridges, the variety of people, the only other city I’d ever want to live in.

INTERVIEW: Do you think Americans have good taste?

COBBINAH: Musically, not really. Food, yes and no. Clothes, sometimes, but Americans have a tendency to do up pick n’ mix with a load of brands and chuck it on just because it’s a brand. Politically, no, but when the party system is rigged against any real progressiveness due to the powers that be, it’s not hard to see why. In general, no. I’d still want to live in New York City, though.

———

OLLIE-DIXON

Laundrette

Born in Brighton, Ollie Dixon plays guitar and sings vocals for the UK band Laundrette. Although he regrets not learning the piano, he might be able to give you a haircut.

INTERVIEW: Is there anything you regret not doing?

DIXON: Not learning the piano. If you get the opportunity to learn an instrument don’t neglect it.

INTERVIEW: Showers or baths?

DIXON: Showers.

INTERVIEW: What was your first job?

DIXON: A hair salon assistant and flirting with elderly people.

INTERVIEW: What do you love about New York City?

DIXON: The sheer dedication of those guys who sell fake mixtapes on the street.

INTERVIEW: Who’s your dream date?

DIXON: Carly Rae Jepsen, Paul Feyerabend, or Tom Wolfe.

———

HUDDIE HAMPER

The Shadracks

Huddie Hamper, the guitarist and singer of the UK band The Shadrocks, is born and raised in Medway, England. He has a penchant for workwear and was discovered in puke.

INTERVIEW: Is there anything you regret not doing?

HAMPER: No, just things I regret doing.

INTERVIEW: How were you discovered?

HAMPER: Facedown in a pile of vomit.

INTERVIEW: What kind of clothes do you like?

HAMPER: 1940s and ‘50s workwear, old military bits n’ bobs, Chelsea boots, a tweed jacket, and a beret.

INTERVIEW: What do you love about New York City?

HAMPER: They named a river after me.

INTERVIEW: Do you think Americans have good taste?

HAMPER: Not sure I’ve never tried one.

———

DANNY NEDELKO