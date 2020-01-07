ByInterview Photography Michal Chelbin Stylist Malaika Crawford
Published January 7, 2020
LJ (left) wears Tights by Capezio. Earrings (worn throughout) LJ’s own. Mira (right) wears Capelet by Chanel. Cardigan by Dorothee Schumacher. Vest by Staud. Shirt by Michael Kors Collection. Pants by Y-3. Tights (worn throughout) by Freed of London. Necklace by Doyle & Doyle. Shoes (worn throughout) Mira’s own.
Photographer Michal Chelbin and stylist Malaika Crawford put the dancers of the New York City Ballet (and two kids who will be one day) center stage in elegant pieces by Capezio, Michael Kors, Acne Studios, and more. Bish, pliés.
Tights (worn throughout) by Capezio. Socks and Slippers (worn throughout) Dancer’s own. Vest and Dress by Prada. Tights (worn throughout) by Freed of London. Shoes (worn throughout) Meriam’s own.
Shirt by Gucci. Skirt by Acne Studios. Tights (worn throughout) by Freed of London. Shoes (worn throughout) Eliza’s own.
Leotards and Slippers by Capezio. Skirts by Prada.
Sweater and Skirt by Michael Kors Collection. Leggings by Y-3. Sweater by Acne Studios. Shirt by Michael Kors Collection. Leotard by Capezio. Pants by Marcelo Burlon County of Milan. Necklace by Doyle & Doyle.
Sweatshirt and Shirt by Celine By Hedi Slimane. Pendant by Dudley Vandyke. Tights by Freed of London. Tutu and Shoes India’s own. Tights by Capezio.
Dress by Dior. Vintage Bracelet from Camilla Dietz Bergeron, Ltd.
Hair: Pasquale Ferrante at The Wall Group Makeup: Michaela Bosch Set design: Erin Lynn Welsh Casting: Michele Mansoor Photography Assistant: Nick Rapaz Fashion Assistant: Devin Hershey Fashion Interns: Frederick Miller and Ashly Tsao Hair Assistant: Ginger Leigh Ryan Makeup Assistant: Andy Tham Manicure: Riwako Kobayashi Movement Director: Sean Suozzi Manicure Assistant: Nandu Tamang Set Design Assistant: Violet Dennison Production Assistants: Zack Berry and Wayne Mitchell Special Thanks: Art Plaza Dance Studio