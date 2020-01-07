Bish, pliés.

By
Photography Michal Chelbin
Stylist Malaika Crawford

Published January 7, 2020

LJ (left) wears Tights by Capezio. Earrings (worn throughout) LJ’s own. Mira (right) wears Capelet by Chanel. Cardigan by Dorothee Schumacher. Vest by Staud. Shirt by Michael Kors Collection. Pants by Y-3. Tights (worn throughout) by Freed of London. Necklace by Doyle & Doyle. Shoes (worn throughout) Mira’s own.

Photographer Michal Chelbin and stylist Malaika Crawford put the dancers of the New York City Ballet (and two kids who will be one day) center stage in elegant pieces by Capezio, Michael Kors, Acne Studios, and more. Bish, pliés.

__ __ __

Tights (worn throughout) by Capezio. Socks and Slippers (worn throughout) Dancer’s own. Vest and Dress by Prada. Tights (worn throughout) by Freed of London. Shoes (worn throughout) Meriam’s own.

Shirt by Gucci. Skirt by Acne Studios. Tights (worn throughout) by Freed of London. Shoes (worn throughout) Eliza’s own.

 

Leotards and Slippers by Capezio. Skirts by Prada.

 

Sweater and Skirt by Michael Kors Collection. Leggings by Y-3. Sweater by Acne Studios. Shirt by Michael Kors Collection. Leotard by Capezio. Pants by Marcelo Burlon County of Milan. Necklace by Doyle & Doyle.

 

 

Sweatshirt and Shirt by Celine By Hedi Slimane. Pendant by Dudley Vandyke. Tights by Freed of London. Tutu and Shoes India’s own. Tights by Capezio.

 

Dress by Dior. Vintage Bracelet from Camilla Dietz Bergeron, Ltd.

__ __ __

Hair: Pasquale Ferrante at The Wall Group
Makeup: Michaela Bosch
Set design: Erin Lynn Welsh
Casting: Michele Mansoor
Photography Assistant: Nick Rapaz
Fashion Assistant: Devin Hershey
Fashion Interns: Frederick Miller and Ashly Tsao
Hair Assistant: Ginger Leigh Ryan
Makeup Assistant: Andy Tham
Manicure: Riwako Kobayashi
Movement Director: Sean Suozzi
Manicure Assistant: Nandu Tamang
Set Design Assistant: Violet Dennison
Production Assistants: Zack Berry and Wayne Mitchell
Special Thanks: Art Plaza Dance Studio

