Loewe has released a holiday collaboration with the Ken Price estate. Ken Price, an American artist prominently known for his biomorphic sculptural works, produced many print works often depicting Los Angeles-inspired landscapes and domestic settings. For this collection, Loewe’s Creative Director J.W Anderson took inspiration from a series of twenty unique hand painted ceramic plates Price made for Newport Beach’s La Palme restaurant in the early 1980s. In this collection, motifs from the La Palme plates, Easter Island, and Price’s L.A. series are reimagined as prints, with leather marquetry featured on silk scarves, shirts, sweatshirts, tshirts, leather coasters, and bags. The capsule’s rainbow scarves, pop color palette, and sunny landscape prints capture quintessential L.A. ease. Interview gave this an NYC remix, modeled by Bronx native Kai Kenyettie, photographed by Austin Augie, and styled by Alexa Lanza.