All By Myself: Irina Shayk’s Stay-At-Home Style

By
Photography Pierre-Ange Carlotti
Stylist Mel Ottenberg

Published April 7, 2020

 

Background photo: Jacket by Givenchy. Polo by Lacoste. Shorts by Diesel. Belt by Hermes. Sunglasses by Ray-Ban. Shoes by Tommy Hilfiger. Foreground Photo: Jacket by Lanvin. Shirt by Maison Margiela. Pants by Marcelo Burlon County of Milan.

Photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti turns his lens toward Irina Shayk’s alone-time looks, styled by Mel Ottenberg.

———

Jacket by Lanvin. Shirt by Maison Margiela. Pants by Marcelo Burlon County of Milan. Tie by Charvet. Socks (worn throughout) from Dave’s New York. Sneakers (worn throughout) by Vans.

Jacket, Shirt, Pants, and Necklace by Hermès. Vintage Hat from Les Mauvais Garçons.

Sweatshirt by Phipps. Shirt by Charvet. Shorts by Alaïa. Shoes by Chanel.

At Bottom: Dress by Chloé.

Jacket by Maison Margiela. Shirt by Lacoste. Pants by Chanel. Belt and Bag by Hermes.

Shirt by Lacoste. Bracelet by Hermès.

Shirt by ERL.

———

Model: IRINA SHAYK at THE LIONS.
Hair: OLIVIER SCHAWALDER at BRYANT ARTISTS.
Makeup: STÉPHANE MARAIS.
Casting: CALVIN WILSON at ESTABLISHMENT CASTING.
Production: ELENA CAVAGNARA at TOTAL WORLD, VALENTINA FIORINDO, JUSTIN GERBINO, and ALI KIBLAWI at PBJ, INC.
Photography Assistants: ALINE BLOCMAN and PAULINE SCOTTO di CESARE.
Fashion Assistants: DOMINIC DOPICO, CLÈO LACROIX, and LOUIS PORTEJOIE.
Makeup Assistant: JOSÉ SANCHEZ.
Production Assistant: JASMIN NAHAR.
Post Production: STUDIO AVACS.

Related posts

March 26, 2020

Berlin Designer Esther Perbandt Turns On the Dark

Read more
March 10, 2020

Back to the ’80s

Read more
March 9, 2020

A New Wave Fashion Fantasy with Model Puma Rose

Read more
March 4, 2020

Photographer Campbell Addy Captures a Sartorial-Meets-Steampunk Moment

Read more
February 26, 2020

Made to Stray: A Couple of Golden Boys in a Golden Hour Daydream

Read more
February 7, 2020

Zero Waste Daniel Gave Fashion A Funeral

Read more
© 2020 Interview Magazine. All Rights Reserved.