Watch Kumail Nanjiani Take the Ultimate Nerd Test

Kumail Nanjiani is best known for his role as a hapless programmer on HBO’s Silicon Valley, or as the co-writer and star of the Oscar-nominated rom-com The Big Sick. But last December, the actor and comedian re-introduced himself to the world with an internet wrecking ball that came in the form of a picture showing off his newly chiseled body. Nanjiani spent a year in training to prepare for his role as a literal god in Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster Eternals, and became a poster boy for getting swole in the process. But don’t be fooled by the eight-pack. Underneath all that beef, Nanjiani is still the proud nerd he’s always been, reveling in the video games, comic books, and fantasy novels he’s always loved. In the video above, watch as Nanjiani proves that no amount of protein powder can change who he’s always been.