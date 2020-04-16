Watch Selena Gomez Take The Ultimate Friends Trivia Challenge

By

Published April 16, 2020

Selena Gomez, who you might recognize from the cover of our Spring Issue, is a loud and proud Friends obsessive. She made that clear when she sat down earlier this year with our previous cover star, Jennifer Aniston, to gush about how much she loves the iconic ’90s sitcom, and reminisce about watching it at 10:30 every Thursday night with her mom. We decided to find out exactly how mega her fandom is by challenging the pop star to the ultimate test of her Friends knowledge, from the laundry detergent Ross uses to impress Rachel, to the name of Joey’s stuffed penguin. Jennifer Aniston has 24 hours to respond.

