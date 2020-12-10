Ladies and Gentlemen, the Great Joan Didion

Unquestionably, Joan Didion has been the voice of a generation. Those pioneering, inveterately cool essay collections that bracketed a volatile decade, Slouching Towards Bethlehem (1968) and The White Album (1979), confirmed her crown long ago. But she has also been the voice of those who’ve followed—you can hear her concision; her taste in the spare, shimmery detail; her lean, muscular sentences; and her dogged questioning of perceived truths in every writer who has been heralded, in the intervening years, “the voice of their generation.” Didion is the model and exemplar, but she’s also just the best writer there is at melding the personal and the political, and bundling all the lit match- sticks of modern life into journalistic form.

This January, Knopf (helmed by the super-editor Shelley Wanger) is releasing a book of previously uncollected essays that the 86-year-old Upper East Sider wrote between 1968 and 2000. The 12 pieces that make up Let Me Tell You What I Mean run a range of incursions on the cultural landscape—a visit to a Gambler’s Anonymous meeting, gardening with Nancy Reagan, the portraiture of Robert Mapplethorpe, a transformative undergraduate writing workshop at UC Berkeley, the genius of Martha Stewart, and respecting the wishes of Ernest Hemingway. In Didion’s phenomenal 1976 essay, “Why I Write,” also included in this book, she candidly explains why she spends her days shuffling words around on a sheet of paper. “I write entirely to find out what I’m thinking, what I’m looking at, what I see and what it means. What I want and what I fear.” Next on the horizon is Library of America’s second collection, Joan Didion: The 1980s & 90s, a new volume of the author’s seminal reporting on Miami, Patty Hearst, and the Central Park Five. To celebrate this new wave of Didion-mania, we’ve asked the iconic writer a few simple questions supplied by our founder, Andy Warhol, from his heyday of interviewing icons.

