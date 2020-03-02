Jonica T. Gibbs Is Reliving Lena Waithe’s Twenties

Lena Waithe built her career on telling personal stories, so when it came time to cast the lead in Twenties, a new BET series loosely based on her own experience of breaking into Hollywood, she had to find the perfect avatar. Enter Jonica T. Gibbs, an openly gay comedian and a former substitute teacher who stars as Hattie, an aspiring TV writer navigating the complexities of life in Los Angeles with her two best friends. “One thing that I admire about Hattie is that we never highlight the fact that she’s a lesbian, because she’s already confident and secure in herself. When I was that age, I wasn’t in that position. My family didn’t know. I definitely felt like I was living a life that nobody knew about.”

