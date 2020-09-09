If Trump Can Be President, Sarah Cooper Can Be a Hollywood Superstar

“In a weird way, Donald Trump has inspired me. If he can be president, why can’t I be a giant Hollywood superstar? Literally anything became possible the day he became president.” Unsettling though it may be, Sarah Cooper, a Brooklyn-based writer and comedian does kind of have 45 to thank for her sudden success. In the first of her now-viral series of videos, titled “How to Medical,” Cooper lip-syncs over an audio recording from April in which Trump wonders if we could fight COVID-19 by injecting ourselves with household disinfectant. In the months that have since passed, Cooper, through Trump (but not as Trump—these are not impersonations), has recorded send-ups that would be truly horrifying if they weren’t so hilarious. In the spirit of her particular brand of satire, we asked Cooper to respond, without practice or preparedness, to a bunch of topics chosen for her at semi-random. She liked them all probably… equal. It’s just an incredible. Very much so. — NICK HARAMIS

———

CHER

“I always do ‘I Got You Babe’ at karaoke. She’s kind of like the world’s best multi-hyphenate. She’s even good at Twitter. The fact that she knows my name and tweeted about me? Blown-mind emoji.”

———

MILLI VANILLI

“One of the first episodes of VH1’s Behind the Music that I ever watched was about Milli Vanilli, and it’s actually a really sad story. I’ve always felt bad for what happened to them. Years later, I married my husband who’s always making fun of me. I think one time I told him that I was going to be a comedian. And he said, ‘Yeah, like Milli Vanilli were singers.’ That joke has always stuck with me.”

———

GOOGLE

“I pretty much owe my life to Google. I worked there. I met my husband there. I came up with the idea for my first book, 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings, from watching people in meetings there. Google is the first place I go for anything. I honestly don’t know how Google invented Google without Google.”

———

JAZZ HANDS

“I was on the Pom-Poms, which was the dance team in high school. And that was one of my best moves.”

———

THE BIG LEBOWSKI

“It makes me think of this guy I briefly dated who was just so in shock over the fact that I hadn’t seen this movie. Every dude has, like, a movie. Sometimes it’s The Goonies, sometimes it’s Hoosiers, and sometimes it’s The Big Lebowski. They’re always like, ‘You got to see it!’ And then you watch it and you’re like, ‘This is fine!’”

———

TROLLS, I

“This is my big fear in life, so I’m going to knock on wood every time I answer a question about hate mail or trolls. I haven’t received as much of it as I thought I would. I’ve only gotten called a bitch maybe four times in the past two months. I’ve actually gotten comments from Trump supporters who enjoy the videos and find them funny, but who are still going to be voting for him, which I don’t understand at all. It makes me think that if Trump saw the videos, he might not realize I was making fun of him.”

———

IMPERSONATIONS

“I don’t really do impersonations. The thing with Trump is that I’m not trying to be him. I’m wondering what it would be like if Trump were me.”