we the people
New York Gets Ready for Election Day
By Interview
Photography Akil Grubb
Published November 2, 2020
Election Day is around the corner, and New York has never been more prepared. Since Saturday, October 24, the first day of early voting, New Yorkers have lined up en masse at their local polling places to make themselves heard. The city-wide mood is palpable—at once on edge and brimming with hope in a year that saw unprecedented levels of chaos and tragedy. Photographer Akil Grubb took his camera around Brooklyn to capture the people and polling places of the week leading up to the most critical election of our lifetime.
RELATED: A BUNCH OF NEW YORKERS DESCRIBE THE LAST FOUR YEARS
