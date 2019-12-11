The Cock Destroyers Want to Make The World a Better Place

In October of 2018, despite having just wrapped a private gangbang for a paying clientele that included CEOs, doctors, and one police officer, the adult film stars Rebecca More and Sophie Anderson were already on to the next. “The evening one was full, but we needed to recruit dicks for the morning,” Anderson remembers. So they took to Twitter.

“Hi, guys! Look at these lovely big tits,” More says to the camera, while rubbing her 34G-size breasts. “You know what we are? We’re fucking cock destroyers, aren’t we, babe?” That’s when Anderson, er, busts into the frame. “Cock fucking destroyers,” Anderson adds, her hands on her own 32KKK-size chest. A vigorous back and forth ensues, their heavy British accents—and accompanying lewd gestures—lending the clip a bombastic theatricality. The short video, which was uploaded to More’s account, caught fire almost immediately, particularly among Twitter’s gay community, where More already had a large following. A meme was born, and so, too, were the Cock Destroyers.

More and Anderson, who keep their real names hidden, found their way into the adult film business through webcamming and escorting. They met when a client hired them to act out a burglary scene before engaging in intercourse. In each other, they saw a mirror: two women with a penchant for bleached- blond hair and plumped-up lips, and a mission to annihilate more than their name suggests. Their approach to sex mirrors that of many queer men: They fuck without fear of judgment.. “The neurological relationship that I had with work and having guys worship me was an addiction,” More says. “Real life was a fuckin’ drag, and it’s not anymore. She’s a part of me now.” For Anderson, being a Cock Destroyer is more about a heightened version of self than a character. “Sometimes things hurt me, like what people say about my body, and so when I get attacked, that’s when I put on the Sophs,” she says. “I use Sophie to lend myself a little more confidence and then decide, ‘We’re not going to feel like that today.’”

With a steady stream of videos ranging from the absurd (while having sex with a masked man, More breaks the fourth wall and says, “Today’s meant to be Sunday, a day of rest, but not for me!”) to the spiritual (Anderson posts affirmations to her “guys and girlies,” guiding them to “turn assumptions and judgment into a positivity and protection”), they now occupy a rare corner of online fandom by appealing to fans of both porn and camp—gay, straight, young, old, and, more often than not, horny. “It’s a fucked-up world, and if we can do something good and make a change that’d be fucking amazing,” More says. “And if people think we’re crazy, let them. If we make people smile, that’s great. If we make them cum, even better.”

———

———