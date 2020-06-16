A List of Resources to Fight Racism and Protect Black Lives

Demonstrations demanding justice for the murders of Black Americans at the hands of police continue across the country. Over the weekend in New York, over 15,000 people gathered outside the Brooklyn Museum to demand respect, visibility, and equal treatment for Black Trans Lives as part of the Brooklyn Liberation action, organized by the local drag queen and performer West Dakota, the journalist Raquel Willis, and the reluctant activist Fran Tirado, among others. Below, we have provided a list of resources—nonprofit organizations, books, and petitions—to help fight for racial justice in honor of Riah Milton, Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Nina Pop, Layleen Polanco, Tony McDade, Rayshard Brooks, and the Black Americans who suffer inequality every day. This is by no means a comprehensive list. The work of combating racism is ongoing and must continue long after this week.

WHERE TO DONATE

Community Bail Funds

(Here is a document with a directory by state, created by Nola Boasberg)

(A compiled list of other organizations to donate to)

WHERE TO SIGN

WHAT TO READ

(Compiled by Tatum Dorrell, Matt Herndon, Jordan Dorrell)

(Compiled by Sarah Sophie Flicker, Alyssa Klein)

(Compiled by Anna Stamborski, Nikki Zimmermann, Bailie Gregory)

(Compiled by Carlisa Johnson)

(A daily guide to allyship)

(Understanding the Prison System and Injustice; the companion piece to Ava DuVernay‘s Netflix docuseries When They See Us)

(By Corinne Shuttack)