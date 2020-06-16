A List of Resources to Fight Racism and Protect Black Lives
By Ernesto Macias
Photography Richie Shazam
Published June 16, 2020
Demonstrations demanding justice for the murders of Black Americans at the hands of police continue across the country. Over the weekend in New York, over 15,000 people gathered outside the Brooklyn Museum to demand respect, visibility, and equal treatment for Black Trans Lives as part of the Brooklyn Liberation action, organized by the local drag queen and performer West Dakota, the journalist Raquel Willis, and the reluctant activist Fran Tirado, among others. Below, we have provided a list of resources—nonprofit organizations, books, and petitions—to help fight for racial justice in honor of Riah Milton, Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Nina Pop, Layleen Polanco, Tony McDade, Rayshard Brooks, and the Black Americans who suffer inequality every day. This is by no means a comprehensive list. The work of combating racism is ongoing and must continue long after this week.
———
WHERE TO DONATE
Black Visions Collective
The Marsha P. Johnson Institute
Campaign Zero
G.L.I.T.S
The Okra Project
National Bail Out Fund
The Bail Project
Community Bail Funds
(Here is a document with a directory by state, created by Nola Boasberg)
George Floyd Memorial Fund
Homeless Black Trans Women Fund
Rayshard Brooks Fund
The NAACP
Southern Poverty Law Center
Dream Defenders
Families Against Mandatory Minimums
Color of Change
Reclaim the Block
(A compiled list of other organizations to donate to)
Know Your Rights Camp
———
WHERE TO SIGN
Justice for Breonna Taylor
Justice for Nina Pop
Justice for Big Floyd
Justice for Tony McDade
Tamir Rice, No Justice
Mandatory Life Sentence for Police Brutality
#DEFUNDTHEPOLICE
Defund the NYPD
———
WHAT TO READ
Antiracist Allyship Starter Pack
(Compiled by Tatum Dorrell, Matt Herndon, Jordan Dorrell)
Anti-Racism Resources
(Compiled by Sarah Sophie Flicker, Alyssa Klein)
Scaffolded Anti-Racist Resources
(Compiled by Anna Stamborski, Nikki Zimmermann, Bailie Gregory)
Resources for Accountability and Actions for Black Lives
(Compiled by Carlisa Johnson)
Justice in June
(A daily guide to allyship)
Array101
(Understanding the Prison System and Injustice; the companion piece to Ava DuVernay‘s Netflix docuseries When They See Us)
75 Things White People Can Do For Racial Justice
(By Corinne Shuttack)
