A List of Resources to Fight Racism and Protect Black Lives

By
Photography Richie Shazam

Published June 16, 2020

Demonstrations demanding justice for the murders of Black Americans at the hands of police continue across the country. Over the weekend in New York, over 15,000 people gathered outside the Brooklyn Museum to demand respect, visibility, and equal treatment for Black Trans Lives as part of the Brooklyn Liberation action, organized by the local drag queen and performer West Dakota, the journalist Raquel Willis, and the reluctant activist Fran Tirado, among others. Below, we have provided a list of resources—nonprofit organizations, books, and petitions—to help fight for racial justice in honor of Riah Milton, Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Nina Pop, Layleen Polanco, Tony McDade, Rayshard Brooks, and the Black Americans who suffer inequality every day. This is by no means a comprehensive list. The work of combating racism is ongoing and must continue long after this week.

———

WHERE TO DONATE

Black Visions Collective
The Marsha P. Johnson Institute
Campaign Zero
G.L.I.T.S
The Okra Project
National Bail Out Fund
The Bail Project
Community Bail Funds
(Here is a document with a directory by state, created by Nola Boasberg)
George Floyd Memorial Fund
Homeless Black Trans Women Fund
Rayshard Brooks Fund
The NAACP
Southern Poverty Law Center
Dream Defenders
Families Against Mandatory Minimums
Color of Change
Reclaim the Block
(A compiled list of other organizations to donate to)
Know Your Rights Camp

———

WHERE TO SIGN

Justice for Breonna Taylor
Justice for Nina Pop
Justice for Big Floyd
 Justice for Tony McDade
Tamir Rice, No Justice
Mandatory Life Sentence for Police Brutality
#DEFUNDTHEPOLICE
 Defund the NYPD

———

WHAT TO READ

Antiracist Allyship Starter Pack
(Compiled by Tatum Dorrell, Matt Herndon, Jordan Dorrell)
Anti-Racism Resources
(Compiled by Sarah Sophie Flicker, Alyssa Klein)
Scaffolded Anti-Racist Resources
(Compiled by Anna Stamborski, Nikki Zimmermann, Bailie Gregory)
Resources for Accountability and Actions for Black Lives
(Compiled by Carlisa Johnson)
Justice in June
(A daily guide to allyship)
Array101
(Understanding the Prison System and Injustice; the companion piece to Ava DuVernay‘s Netflix docuseries When They See Us)
75 Things White People Can Do For Racial Justice
(By Corinne Shuttack)

Related posts

June 10, 2020

“One Plus One Is Three”: Jonathan Majors and Matthew McConaughey on Finding Truth in Conflict

Read more
May 22, 2020

How Condola Rashad Is Feeding New Yorkers Through Her Music

Read more
May 11, 2020

Zsela Talks to Hunter Schafer About the Trick to Making Art in Quarantine

Read more
May 1, 2020

How to Make Money Destroying the Work of Damien Hirst

Read more
April 23, 2020

Puppets and Puppets Serves Up Joyfully Demented Fashion

Read more
April 2, 2020

Mike Perry Has Always Been an Indoor Kid

Read more
© 2020 Interview Magazine. All Rights Reserved.