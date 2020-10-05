i.t.v.

Watch Paris Hilton Give Her (Sort Of) Instant Reaction on Emojis, Nightclubs, and Masks

By

Published October 5, 2020

Paris Hilton, the influencer of influencers, is also a super savvy businesswoman, worldwide successful DJ, reality TV pioneer, and professional interviewer. The woman who became famous for being famous opened up about her life in the recently released YouTube documentary This is Paris, revealing the not-so pink areas of her life. As part of her shoot for Interview‘s September issue, where she reviewed a handful of designer gloves, the queen of hotness allowed us into her home to give us solicited and (sort of) instant reactions on everything from her famous catchphrases to masks. (Wear one, please.)

Video: Collins Salovaara

