Leather & Lace

By
Photography Suffo Moncloa
Stylist Ondine Azoulay

Published April 22, 2020

Shirt, Pants, Belt, and Shoes by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Stylist Ondine Azoulay and photographer Suffo Moncloa dress Lucan Gillespie in leather, lace, and netting to create a private punk opera. Send in the clowns.

———

Jacket and Earring by Balenciaga.

 

Dress and Briefs by Vivienne Westwood, Necklace (worn throughout) Lucan’s Own, Shoes by Francesco Russo.

 

Jacket by Balmain.

 

Jacket by Dior, Skirt by We11done, Chain Belt by AMI, Shoes by Gucci.

 

Dress, Bra, and Briefs by Gucci.

 

Jacket by Celine by Hedi Slimane, Earrings Lucan’s Own.

———

Model: Lucan Gillespie at Oui Management

Hair: Christian Heberhard

Makeup: Satoko Watanabe

Production: Takiyah Blaize

Photography Assistants: Naneo Kuroda and Adrien Nicolay

Production Assistant: Camille Pons

