Stylist Ondine Azoulay and photographer Suffo Moncloa dress Lucan Gillespie in leather, lace, and netting to create a private punk opera. Send in the clowns.

Model: Lucan Gillespie at Oui Management

Hair: Christian Heberhard

Makeup: Satoko Watanabe

Production: Takiyah Blaize

Photography Assistants: Naneo Kuroda and Adrien Nicolay

Production Assistant: Camille Pons