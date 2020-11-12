Spill It is a weekly column from Interview’s Ernesto Macias and Mitchell Nugent, two reality TV connoisseurs, offering their expert live commentary on the shows that make you gasp, ogle, and gag. After all, small screen gossip will never go out of style. This week, Spill It heads to the snowy mountains of Salt Lake City for an extravagant après-ski with the premiere episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

———

THE BEGINNING

ERNESTO MACIAS: Bravo. Bravo. Bravo. Say that when you want to pause.

MITCHELL NUGENT: I’m excited.

MACIAS: I’m already obsessed. Like that has to be the most iconic major supercut. It’s giving Beverly Hills.

NUGENT: In the first minute of this episode, the intro just gave us the moment when J-Lo walked the Versace finale.

MACIAS: Literally. I’m already gagging.

NUGENT: That moment was heard around the world at the fingertips of all of fashion, and that intro just gave us that moment.

MACIAS: And you can’t buy those tits ’cause their surgeon retired. Vintage.

NUGENT: My god. I have goosebumps. I am on the slopes. I’m freezing.

MACIAS: My last big trip was to Park City in Utah, and they were filming. We have to discuss the fucking iconic taglines.

NUGENT: Wow.

MACIAS: Which one was your favorite?

NUGENT: My new email signature has to include the one about jealousy: “Jealousy is a disease, to which I say, get well soon.”

MACIAS: First impressions. Which one is your favorite right now?

NUGENT: I don’t know their names. I like the blonde one.

MACIAS: Be a little more specific. There are two blonde ones.

NUGENT: It’s Heather. She’s glam.

MACIAS: My favorite is the one that’s wearing the full Versace. They’re both in the middle of the one that you like and the one that I like.

NUGENT: That’s us. That’s literally us.

MACIAS: Meredith is also another one of my favorites so far. She’s giving Kelly Bensimon vibes. Just, like, chaotic.

NUGENT: Anyone that serves Kelly Bensimon is a friend of mine. Anyone.

MACIAS: She was eating in Soho today. I saw it on Instagram.

NUGENT: Oh my god. I have heart palpitations.

———

JEN

MACIAS: Not Jen saying that you’re going to get AIDS for dating girls. I’m obsessed with her. You know what, though? Her family is crazy diverse. Like, that is insane. The most diverse family probably.

NUGENT: I think Jen Shaw is the new religion du jour.

MACIAS: Right? She’s amazing.

NUGENT: She is a palette cleanser.

MACIAS: I literally wrote down “the right show for the right time.” People are going to like it. What’s up with this new music that they’re using? It’s different, right?

NUGENT: They need a signature jingle.

MACIAS: They’re trying all this Vanderpump Rules type of shit. The beginning of “All I Want for Christmas is You,” that would be great.

———

15 MIN BOTOX, PLEASE

NUGENT: Wow. “15 minute Botox parking.” That is the new Instagram bio.

MACIAS: First of all, many things. Her daughter’s name is Georgia—kind of obsessed. It’s a good name.

NUGENT: Mmhm. Georgia Rule.

MACIAS: Never forgotten. Also her life, what the fuck?

NUGENT: I just, the immediate reaction I got was that David O. Russell needs to buy the life rights to Heather Gay’s life. Right now. I need Jennifer Lawrence to play Heather.

MACIAS: In a sparkly jumpsuit. I want a mini-series.

NUGENT: Like The Crown. We need to go from Howard Hughes hiring her grandfather as a henchman to leaving billions of dollars. This is what I need.

———

BROOKS & MEREDITH. PERIOD!

MACIAS: Is Brooks our first real fabulous son of the Housewives?* Has there been another one? I don’t think so. It’s what I’ve been waiting for this entire time.

NUGENT: Well, we’ve been waiting for that Moncler jacket to walk up those stairs.

MACIAS: Icon. Okay, he’s the king already. He won. His lips are fucking glossed out. I think Heather’s going to be really good, but I feel like she can be mean. She’s a Sagittarius.

NUGENT: She’s definitely going to be a shit-stirrer. I mean, how many housewives have jewelry lines? Remember Lynne with her cuffs?

MACIAS: I’m sort of tired of this. I know that’s the move, but I sort of want them to just be, like, housewives now.

NUGENT: Ramona had her HSN line. Luann is selling her statement necklaces outside of her tour venues.

MACIAS: That’s so embarrassing. OMG her dress.

NUGENT: That look.

MACIAS: It’s hideous, but it’s also serving. Oh, you know who she looks like right there? Salma Hayek at every award show.

NUGENT: Those comments the dad said to her‚ and I quote, “Do you want more Instagram followers? Take a picture of our son being mauled by a bear.” He wants his son to be attacked by a bear and for a mother of a child to take a picture and post it on her Instagram.

MACIAS: Is that because he just doesn’t want to pay for his kid anymore? He said: “No more Moncler jackets, you’re out.”

NUGENT: I don’t know if bears like lip gloss…

MACIAS: That wasn’t even a bear’s track. It was a mountain lion. I don’t know, I’ve never seen a bear in real life. I’m just guessing.

NUGENT: Oh, I’m speechless!

MACIAS: Okay, to see a mother in a pink feather dress hugging her maybe-gay son as he zips her up. That is literally the future. You’re crying.

NUGENT: That is a moment that we’ve been waiting for since…

MACIAS: When did Housewives start? I mean… Wow.

NUGENT: The sleeves. I am beyond.

———

LISA GONE WILD

NUGENT: I bought my ski pass for the season. I’m here.

MACIAS: What is this music? I can’t. She’s a mess.

NUGENT: I already call it. This is the first divorce that we’re going to see next season. Lisa’s husband hates being on the show. You can just sense the vibe is all wrong.

MACIAS: The dog doesn’t even want to be on camera. And that house is not even finished. Did you see the things on the side?

NUGENT: That house is not even finished, and she owns three tequila companies?

MACIAS: Have you ever heard of any of those tequilas?

NUGENT: I’ve never heard of Ola Tequila before.

MACIAS: She’s trying really hard to be that girl. She’s trying hard to be someone.

———

SUNDANCE, ANYONE?

NUGENT: That’s Ms. Coronavirus arriving in Salt Lake City last January.

MACIAS: She said surprise! The guts of this woman, the audacity to wear those shoes. I’m obsessed.

NUGENT: Is Lisa who invited you to Sundance?

MACIAS: No. I’m sorry, sweetie, there are other queens in town, like [redacted].

NUGENT: Lisa Barlow and [redacted].

MACIAS: She’s messy.

NUGENT: Yeah. I don’t like her.

MACIAS: Watch, she’s probably not going to make it past the first season. Jen’s like, “I didn’t want to invite Mary, but we signed a contract.” So now she has to.

NUGENT: Literally.

MACIAS: Please tell me there’s already a fight in the first episode,.

NUGENT: Don’t come for Heather.

MACIAS: I want Heather and Jen to gang up on someone like Kim and Kyle at game night.

NUGENT: I’m obsessed with Jen’s microphone.

MACIAS: She said T-Pain. How many assistants does she have? I’ve seen two already.

NUGENT: I think Heather might be one as well. He’s the third assistant. Oh my god.

MACIAS: Okay. That’s ridiculous.

NUGENT: They have the title of assistant, not an intern.

———

MEREDITH’S BIRTHDAY, JEN’S PARTY

NUGENT: She wants to turn a ski chalet into Studio 54. I mean, she is Bianca Jagger riding in on a white horse.

MACIAS: Literally. Frick and frack, those two. Jen and Heather.

NUGENT: This combo is either going to be iconic or they’re going to hate each other by the end of the season.

MACIAS: It could be like Kyle [Richards] and Lisa [Rinna], but more fabulous.

NUGENT: This is our foundation of the show, though. I don’t think anyone else can get in on these girls.

MACIAS: Not a wedding.

NUGENT: A wedding? In the first episode? Classy.

MACIAS: She’s like the mess, right? She’s the bad girl.

NUGENT: Well, the first thing I want to say is that Dorit’s interview looks cannot be overlooked. Her influence on all Housewives franchises is so profound. When it trickles down, it trickles down so poorly, by the time it goes from Dorit wearing Mugler, you get to Fashion Nova at the stage where we are right now. This girl’s first interview look is so terrible.

MACIAS: She’s a little bit trashy, I will say.

NUGENT: She’s like the budget Barbie of Salt Lake City.

MACIAS: The budget Barbie. Get out of here.

NUGENT: She can WAP, WAP, WAP.

MACIAS: “I don’t cook, I don’t clean but let me show you how I got this ring.” Oh no, a diamond ice sculpture.

NUGENT: Jen has brought more to the Housewives franchises in 24 minutes than Teddi brought in three seasons on Beverly Hills. She just said to her assistant, “Who has chocolate with raspberries? I don’t feel comfortable with what you just told me.”

MACIAS: You won’t let this vendetta against Teddi go. You will never let her go.

NUGENT: Did I lie?

MACIAS: I think it feels so fresh that these women are unfiltered.

NUGENT: Well, I think the biggest thing I’ve taken away in 24 minutes is just the fact that we’re less than half an hour into the first episode of a new brand new franchise and the casting is already so phenomenal.

MACIAS: They really worked hard on getting housewives.

NUGENT: Jen has easily crept up to the top ten best housewives.

MACIAS: Heather is going to show up to that party to fight Lisa. She’s overreacting in her reaction. But wow.

NUGENT: It feels like that. It feels like Jen already filled her in. And then she already thought of all these things to say. She’s playing it up a bit. Can I just say that the cheese board that they were just setting up looked like the spread of Leanne’s wedding, from Dallas?

MACIAS: Though I am loving this getting-ready look on her.

NUGENT: She invited Mary. She is going to walk in and see all those curtains and think of a hospital.

MACIAS: Oh! The interlude music is not consistent.

NUGENT: It’s changed so many times.

MACIAS: Oh my god. Kyle’s white party is dead, bitch! Who are these people?

NUGENT: Is that Betsey Johnson?

MACIAS: I think it’s her mom. She’s serving Jennifer Coolidge vibes.

NUGENT: This party has a lot of themes.

MACIAS: Oh no! It’s not the husband inside the cake; it’s better! She really just said, “Fuck your birthday, this is my party.”

———

MARY, FOR THE LOVE OF GOD

NUGENT: That look, honey.

MACIAS: She can’t really dress like that all the time, right?

NUGENT: She likes her Versace vintage, and she likes her husband related to her.

MACIAS: That’s a lot to process, even for someone with a very open mind. Is it her step-grandfather or is it her grandfather?

NUGENT: They’re not biologically related, but he was married to her grandma.

MACIAS: I can’t.

NUGENT: That’s another level of disturbing.

MACIAS: She told Jen that she smelled like a hospital and that’s where they stopped being friends.

NUGENT: What a way to end a friendship. “You smell like a hospital. I can’t be friends with you anymore. Lose my number.”

MACIAS: I mean, her aunt was getting her legs amputated…

NUGENT: She severed the friendship like her aunt’s legs.

MACIAS: Much like her aunt, their friendship had no legs.

NUGENT: I mean, she threw that friendship across the restaurant like Aviva Drescher threw her leg in New York.

MACIAS: Oh my God! Why is Mary like that? Aggressive.

NUGENT: She’s going to be a one-hit —one-season— wonder.

MACIAS: She’s not cutting it for me.

———

THE END

NUGENT: A fight for the ages.

MACIAS: This is really strong. This is going to be a big hit for sure.

NUGENT: I really do think so.

MACIAS: These women are literally a breath of fresh air. And (I think) we finally have a gay son. Representation.

NUGENT: He doesn’t know who Prince is, but…

MACIAS: He is here.

NUGENT: I have three words: Baptism by Bravo.

MACIAS: Tamara’s impact, bitch.

NUGENT: Jesus jugs everywhere.

MACIAS: So, do they drink?

———

*Editor’s Note: Spill It is not 100 percent sure of Brooks’s sexual orientation. We’re just making educated guesses here.